Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $14.23 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

