Financial Survey: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 15.95, suggesting that its share price is 1,495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 0.96 $4.08 million $3.83 1.58 Highlands REIT $37.35 million 3.03 $4.85 million N/A N/A

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57% Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43%

Summary

Highlands REIT beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

