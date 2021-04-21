Financial Comparison: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) vs. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $2.07 billion 0.14 $66.01 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 7.68 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -14.72% -8.60% -1.55% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Risk & Volatility

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operates hotels; and provides consumer financing services, as well as engages in entertainment activities. It also operates residential properties and supermarkets; and offers mobile communication, landline telephone, international telephone, Internet connectivity, and television services, as well as engages in technological development, tourism, oil and gas, and electronics businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

