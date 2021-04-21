Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.96.

NYSE FIS opened at $151.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

