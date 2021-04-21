Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $131.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

