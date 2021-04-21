FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

