FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

