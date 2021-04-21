FDx Advisors Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day moving average of $287.74.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Bank of America started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

