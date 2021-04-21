FDx Advisors Inc. Has $514,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Qualys by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

