FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 32.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $296.27 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $309.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

