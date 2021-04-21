FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

