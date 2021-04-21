FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $558,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW stock opened at $413.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

