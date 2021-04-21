FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 725 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR stock opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

