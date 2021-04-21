Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $82.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

FSLY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $66.35. 49,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,951. Fastly has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -104.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,687 shares of company stock worth $23,339,615 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

