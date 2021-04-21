Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fastenal traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 65127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

