Fastenal (FAST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

