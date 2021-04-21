Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 363.53 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). 7,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 46,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.95. The company has a market capitalization of £178.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.