Falconswap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $390,909.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $390,909.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00068319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00094232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00644724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.22 or 0.06520127 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

