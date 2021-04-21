Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 105,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 329.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 6,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of FB traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, reaching $297.42. 257,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

