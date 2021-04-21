Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.09

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.09 and last traded at $142.97, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.