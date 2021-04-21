Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,701 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $148.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

