Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.