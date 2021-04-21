Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Exterran stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Exterran Company Profile
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
