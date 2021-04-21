Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

