Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 340,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 205.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 596,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.