Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $190.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

