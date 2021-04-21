Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. 389,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,617,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

