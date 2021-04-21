Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 14,956 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,628. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

