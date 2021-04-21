Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.93% from the company’s previous close.

XGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $800,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,116 in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.