Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 240.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.70. 37,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

