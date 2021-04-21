Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $29.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

