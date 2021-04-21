Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

