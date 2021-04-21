Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

