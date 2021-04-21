Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.22. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $578.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

