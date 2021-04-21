Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $805,721.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 189.5% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $805,721.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.97 or 0.04256491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,130,859 coins and its circulating supply is 181,101,446 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.