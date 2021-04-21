Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

