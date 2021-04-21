Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1298349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

