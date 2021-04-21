Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Esquire Financial worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.