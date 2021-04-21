Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,090. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $142,575.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.