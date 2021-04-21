Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NS stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

