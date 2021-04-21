Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amphenol Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

