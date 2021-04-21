Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

