Equitec Specialists LLC Buys Shares of 27,203 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Separately, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

