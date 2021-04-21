Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,740,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 17,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EQH stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.65.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.
EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.
In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
