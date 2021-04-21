Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,740,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 17,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EQH stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

