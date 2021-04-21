Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

