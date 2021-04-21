EQT Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of EQT opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in EQT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.