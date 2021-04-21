Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.43

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 7509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,178 shares of company stock worth $266,862. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,335,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

