Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EPZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $7.74 on Monday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $787.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,178 shares of company stock worth $266,862. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

