Enzyme Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $95.40 or 0.00172225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $171.02 million and $3.97 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00683449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.63 or 0.07375878 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.