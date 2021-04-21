Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.21. Envela shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 100,605 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Envela alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Envela by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.