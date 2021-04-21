Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 19,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

